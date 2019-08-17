New Delhi: BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who rose to fame with his rousing speech in the Lok Sabha, hailing the creation of Union Territory of Ladakh, lauded Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 due to which the ‘UT is being discussed in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’.

“I’m happy that due to the decision taken under Modi ji’s leadership, Ladakh is being discussed in UN,” the Ladakh MP said. He added, “Earlier when Congress was in power, Ladakh was not even discussed in Parliament let alone the UN

The BJP MP noted that Ladakh is an integral part of the country. He stated, “How Indian Govt develops one of its regions is an internal matter, if the neighbours have a problem with it, we can do nothing. Ladakh is an integral part of India, it’s one of India’s invaluable jewels, how to handle it is an internal matter of India.”

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India may alter its ‘No First Use policy’ on nuclear weapons. This statement comes amid India’s ongoing bilateral tensions with Pakistan following the abrogation of Article 370. Reacting to the Defence Minister’s statement on India’s nuclear policy, BJP’s Jamyang Namgyal said, “People of Ladakh will always stand with the decisions that the Indian govt takes. It’s better if there is no war but if it’s in the interest of the country, people of Ladakh will stand with the decision.”

Shri Atal Ji has always dreamt and worked for the unity of our nation. It is because of his efforts which have made the dream of UT Ladakh possible. pic.twitter.com/TWHAaSGxKZ — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 16, 2019

On Thursday, Namgyal took to his personal Twitter account and said, “Shri Atal Ji has always dreamt and worked for the unity of our nation. It is because of his efforts which have made the dream of UT Ladakh possible.”

Meanwhile, on August 15, the 34-year-old BJP MP from Ladakh hoisted the Tricolour at the party office in Leh and later called it Ladakh’s first Independence Day.

While addressing the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his opinion on the recent abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. “I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges, and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,” said President Kovind.