Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain convicted of abetting rioting in 2020 Delhi riots case

Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been detained in connection to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots while twelve others have been acquitted in the same case.

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Delhi court convicted former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain (PTI)

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain of abetment to rioting in a case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots in Dayalpur, while acquitting the 12 other accused of all charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh convicted Hussain under Section 147 (punishment for rioting) read with Section 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while acquitting him of the other charges.

The court listed the matter for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence against Hussain on November 16. The detailed order is awaited.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey argued that Sharma had been abducted and brutally assaulted, sustaining 51 injuries, 18 of them inflicted with sharp-edged weapons.

“Ankit Sharma was abducted and relentlessly assaulted in a hapless manner. A total of 51 injuries were made upon the victim and 18 of them were through sharp-edged weapons. It is not a case where somebody was stabbed once or thrice,” he said, adding that the accused continued to assault Sharma even after his death.

Also Read | Tahir Hussain, four others awarded life sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The 13 accused in the case were Hussain, Mohammad Shadab, Shah Alam, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Rashid, Mohammad Rihan, Mohammad Abid, Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmed, Deepak Singh Saini, Navneet and Mehak Singh.

All of them were charged with rioting, causing damage to property, mischief by fire and criminal conspiracy, among other offences. The court acquitted Hussain’s 12 co-accused of all charges, while convicting the former councillor on two counts and acquitting him of the rest.

This is the second conviction of Tahir Hussain. He was previously convicted in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain was sentenced to life imprisonment in that case.

The court observed that the crime was brutal and that the victim had been killed by a murderous mob. However, it held that the prosecution had failed to establish that the convicts were beyond reform or that their release after serving their sentences would endanger society.

Also Read | 2020 Delhi riots: Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, 4 others convicted in Ankit Sharma murder case

The case pertains to an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on a complaint by Sharma’s father, Ravinder Kumar. Hussain was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after his name surfaced in the case.

The riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left 53 people dead, injured several others, and caused extensive property damage.