New Delhi: A 29-year-old woman, who was an ex-doctor at AIIMS hospital, was found dead at her flat in Sector 43 of Gurugram, stated a report. Investigations revealed that the woman had died after intaking of an overdose of anesthetics.

The woman’s husband, who is a resident AIIMS doctor, along with in-laws of the family had been responsible for her death, claimed reports. Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the deceased woman’s husband and in-laws.

So far, nobody has been arrested in the case. According to a report, police have identified the identity of the deceased woman to be Shonam Motis.