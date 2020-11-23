New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health condition has deteriorated further on Monday morning and he is “very very critical”, doctors said. The octogenerian Congress leader is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, and is being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said. Also Read - Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Health Worsens; Efforts on to Revive Failed Organs

Speaking to ANI on Gogoi's condition, Sharma said, "Today we have evaluated him. He's very very critical. We had planned for a dialysis procedure but won't do it today. His condition has deteriorated from what it was yesterday."

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited to check on the senior Congress leader's condition and informing on the same, Sarma said, "He has been undergoing treatment at GMCH after he infected with COVID-19, after which he developed many complications. His condition has deteriorated today. As per the doctor, he is very very critical."

Speaking to local media, Sarma said, “Only medical help will not be enough to bring him back to normal, some miracle would be necessary.”

The former chief minister is on ventilation and has suffered a multi-organ failure. He was on dialysis on Sunday, which he could sustain for six hours. His blood pressure is fluctuating and he is breathing entirely with the help of machines.

The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.