New Delhi: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday passed away after long battle wth illness. Doctors on Monday said that his health has deteriorated and is very very critical.

The octogenerian Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications. He was being monitored by a team of nine doctors.

"The former CM's condition is extremely critical and worrisome. He is completely on life support and though doctors are trying, now God's blessings and peoples' prayers are required to improve his current condition," Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is at GMCH along with Gogoi's son Gaurav, said.

Sarma said Gogoi’s organs have failed with the brain receiving some signals, eyes are showing some reflexes and his heart is functioning as a pace-maker is fitted, but no other organs are functioning.

Gogoi, who was on dialysis on Sunday for six hours, is again flushed with toxins and he is not in a position to undergo the process again, the minister said.

Gogoi was put on ventilation after suffering a multi- organ failure. The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.