Indore: A former Bhojpuri actor has alleged that her husband sent her a talaqnama on a stamp paper. (Also read: Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha)

Alina Shaikh said her husband Mudassir Baig sent her a talaqnama on a Rs 100 stamp paper on July 17. She added, “I’ve filed a police complaint. I don”t accept this divorce. Police says they can’t register an FIR before counselling.”

The 34-year-old woman reportedly lives in Chandan Nagar area of the city. “This ”talaq-e-bain’, according to my husband, frees me from the bond of marriage. I refuse to accept this one-sided divorce,” she said.

“We had a love marriage in 2016. I quit my profession after getting married. I have a two-month-old child. I want to live with my husband,” she added.

Shaikh has alleged that the police are not helping her case. She said she met officials at Chandan Nagar police station to get justice but in vain. Chandan Nagar Inspector Rahul Sharma said, “This is a dispute between man and wife.”

Shaikh’s husband could not be contacted. Sharia experts said ”talaq-e-bain” is different from triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat).

Interestingly, the triple talaq bill will be presented in Rajya Sabha today. While it was passed in Lok Sabha because the BJP had the numbers, getting it cleared in the Upper House will not be a cakewalk for the Centre as it doesn’t have the number and some of the allies are also not in favour of the bill.