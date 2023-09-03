Home

News

Mumbai: Ex-BJP MLA’s Son Crashes Lamborghini Into Railing On Bandra Worli Sea Link, Booked

Mumbai: Ex-BJP MLA’s Son Crashes Lamborghini Into Railing On Bandra Worli Sea Link, Booked

Former Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta's son Taksheel was driving towards Worli when he lost control of the luxury car and rammed it into the railing.

Ex-BJP MLA’s Son Crashes Lamborghini Into Railing On Bandra Worli Sea Link, | Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: A former BJP MLA’s son allegedly crashed his luxury sports car – Lamborghini Huracan – into the railing of Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Saturday, police said. The incident took place when former Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta’s son Taksheel was driving his luxury sports vehicle toward Worli around 7.30 am when he lost control of his car and rammed it into the railing, a police official said. Taksheel sustained burn injuries, no other person was injured in the accident, the official added.

Trending Now

MLA Narendra Mehta stated that his son was on his way to an exam, suffered minor injuries, and is now in stable condition.

You may like to read

After the accident, the Worli police brought the car to the police station to avoid traffic jams on the road. Lamborgini Huracan costs approximately 3.2 crore in India.

Back in 2016, Narendra Mehta’s wife was in another accident involving a Lamborghini car. She was the one driving and tried to make a U-turn, resulting in a collision with a rickshaw. Although no formal complaints were lodged with the police regarding that incident, a video of the accident gained widespread attention on social media.

An official mentioned that a case has been filed against Taksheel under sections 279 (for reckless driving) and 336 (for actions endangering the life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES