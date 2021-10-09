Srinagar: Former bureaucrat Shah Faesal, who had last year resigned from active politics after his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), is likely to be appointed as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, a news report by CNN-News18 stated on Saturday. As per the report, if he gets appointed, then he will advise the Lieutenant Governor and the administration on local matters.Also Read - 'Free Hand Given To Security Agencies To Take Strictest Action,' Says LG Manoj Sinha On Terror Attacks in Kashmir

The report suggested that Faesal's appointment is likely to be announced soon. The development comes at a time when civilian killings have increased in the Valley. Notably, nearly 7 civilians, including four from minority communities, have been killed by militants in five days in Kashmir.

It must be noted that Shah Faesal, who topped the IAS exam in 2009, had resigned from the Indian Civil services in January 2019 and floated a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir that same year in August.

However, he resigned from politics last year amid speculation that he may return to government service.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold discussions with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha Saturday on the security situation in the union territory in the wake of recent targeted killings including those of Hindus and Sikhs.

The home minister and the LG are expected to make a detailed review of the prevailing law and order situation and how to check terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley. Top officials of the Union Home Ministry, intelligence agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are expected to attend the meeting.

Shah has directed the officials to ensure that those involved in the killings are nabbed such incidents do not recur. The Central government has already dispatched a top official of the Intelligence Bureau to Srinagar to coordinate operations against terrorists.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point blank range inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday. Of the seven killed in last five days, four were from minority communities and six of the deaths took place in Srinagar.