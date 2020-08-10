New Delhi: Giving it a surprise to all his loyalists, bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Monday stepped down as the president of his own party Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM). Notably, Faesal had last year floated the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Also Read - J&K: BJP Leader Out on Morning Walk Shot at by Unidentified Militants in Budgam; Third Attack in a Week

Prior to taking the decision, Faesal had dropped a hint about stepping away from politics on Sunday as he edited his personal details on Twitter, removing the reference to his political affiliations.

The JKPM in a statement said that the party's executive committee held an online meeting on Monday to discuss the ongoing political developments in the state.

“In the meeting, request of Dr Shah Faesal to spare him from the organisational responsibilities was discussed. Dr Shah Faesal had informed state executive members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation,” the JKPM said.

“Keeping in view this request, it was decided to accept his request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses,” the party said.

However, vice president Feroze Peerzada has been appointed as the interim president of the party till formal elections can be held for the post of president.

Booked under the stringent Public Safety Act, Faesal was arrested in August last year and was released in June this year.

Media reports suggested that Faesal is likely to join back administration as his resignation has not still been accepted by the authorities.

Interestingly, even after resigning and forming a political party, Faesal’s name has not been removed from the list of IAS officers in J&K.