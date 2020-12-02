New Delhi: In another development, former Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan on Wednesday was arrested by Chennai Police for his alleged abusive remarks against woman judges and wives of judges, which emerged on YouTube. Also Read - Bomb Threat Issued to Chhiyaan Vikram, Chennai Police Investigates Search Operation

In the video messages, he was purportedly seen issuing rape threats to women judges and wives of judges.

Notably, the Madras High Court had on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police and Chennai Police Commissioner to personally appear before it on December 7 to apprise the bench of the progress of the probe against Karnan.