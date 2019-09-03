New Delhi: The son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, Amit, was arrested by the police from his residence in Bilaspur, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Reports have it that Amit Jogi has been accused of falsely declaring himself as belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category. He has also been accused of lying about his birthplace on his poll affidavit.

The arrest was made on a complaint by BJP leader Sameera Paikra.

Paikra alleged that Jogi lied about his caste as well as the birth date on his election affidavit.

More details are awaited.