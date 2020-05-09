New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi was on Saturday rushed to a hospital, where he was put on ventilator, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home earlier today. Also Read - Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi's Son Arrested For Furnishing False Details in Poll Affidavit

A bureaucrat-turned politician, the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) leader, who is admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital in state capital Raipur, is said to be 'critical.'

Notably, Jogi, who turned 74 on April 29, became the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh after the state came into existence on November 1, 2000, after being carved out of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. As a then-Congress leader, he was in office till December 7, 2003.

He was succeeded by the BJP’s Raman Singh, who held the office for three successive terms (15 years), before being succeeded by the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress in December 2018.

An MLA from Marwahi constituency, Jogi formed the CJC in June 2016 after he and his son Amit were expelled from the Congress over ‘anti-party’ activities, as well as ‘sabotaging’ a bypoll in Anantgarh.

He contested the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the CJC-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance. However, the alliance managed to win just seven of the state Assembly’s 90 seats, with the CJC winning five out of 55 seats and the BSP just two out of 35.