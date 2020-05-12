New Delhi: Days after slipping into a coma, doctors on Tuesday said that former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi’s condition has worsened and he continues to be on ventilator support. Also Read - Ajit Jogi Health Update: Former Chhattisgarh CM Slips Into Coma, Next 48 Hours Crucial

The hospital sources further stated that the neurological activities of Jogi are almost nil and he is still in a coma. Meanwhile, the doctors have started audio therapy by making him listen to his favourite songs on earphones.

The 74-year-old politician was admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital on May 9 after he suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest. As per updates from doctors, a sweet tamarind seed had got stuck in Jogi's windpipe.

“The condition of Jogi remained very critical and he is still in a coma,” Dr Sunil Khemka, Medical Director of the hospital, told news agency PTI.

He further added that the neurological activities of the politician are almost nil and doctors are making all efforts to revive his brain activity. “We have also started giving him an ‘audio therapy’ by making him listen to his favourite songs through earphones, but so far our efforts yielded no success,” he said.

However, the functioning of Jogi’s heart, blood pressure and urine output remained under control.

In the meantime, a number of political leaders and nursing staff at the hospital prayed for the speedy recovery of Jogi.

A bureaucrat-turned-politician, Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government. He took charge of the CM soon after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

In 2016, he parted ways with the Congress and formed his outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J).