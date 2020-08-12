New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said that he is going into self isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Indian Health Experts Take Russian COVID-19 Vaccine With Pinch of Salt

Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister said that he along with his family is going into self isolation and has urged all who came in contact with them to isolate themselves.

"My wife Veena Singh's report of Covid-19 has come positive. She is admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. Me and other members of my family will be examined in isolation. You are also requested, whoever has come in contact with us, should also remain isolated and get themselves tested," he said in a tweet.

मेरी धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती वीणा सिंह की कोविड-19 की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।उन्हें डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कर रहे हैं।साथ ही मैं व मेरे परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी आइसोलेशन में रहकर जांच कराएंगे। आपसे भी अनुरोध है जो भी हमारे संपर्क में आया हो वो भी आइसोलेट रहकर जांच कराएं। — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) August 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna from Uttar Pradesh Cabinet also tested positive for the coronavirus. He earlier had tested negative after his samples were taken following a hospital visit in June.

The development comes at a time when Chhattisgarh reported on Tuesday 313 new COVID-19 cases, and five more deaths, taking the statewide tally to 12,938 and the toll above the 100-mark to 104.

The state has now 3,595 active cases, as 9,239 people have been discharged after recovery while 104 have died so far.

Of the fresh cases, 73 were reported from Raipur district, 47 from Durg, 28 from Raigarh, 18 from Rajnandgaon, 17 from Bilaspur, 15 from Kondagaon, 14 from Dantewada, 12 from Kanker, 11 each from Narayanpur, Janjgir-Champa and Bemetara districts, nine from Korba, eight from Balodabazar and seven each from Bastar and Sukma districts.