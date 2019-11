New Delhi: Former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan on Sunday night passed away at his home in Chennai. He was 86. Former CEC SY Quraishi took to Twitter to confirm the news of his death.

Synonymous with electoral reforms in India, Seshan was appointed the 10th Chief Election Commissioner by President Venkataraman in December 1990. Born on December 15, 1932 in Thirunellai, Kerala, Seshan was appointed Secretary of Defence in 1988 when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister.