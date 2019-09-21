New Delhi: Former Chittoor Lok Sabha MP and TDP leader Naramalli Shivaprasad passed away on Saturday at Appollo hospital in Chennai. 68-year-old Shivaprasad was suffering from a kidney ailment. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Tamil Nadu: TDP senior leader & former Chittoor MP N Siva Prasad passed away today at Apollo Hospital in Chennai pic.twitter.com/UhLvbhSLLz — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Earlier this month, he fell ill and was taken to the SVIMS in Tirupati. But for better treatment, he later was taken to Apollo hospitals in Chennai where he breathed his last. The veteran leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital in Chennai for nine days and was on the ventilator for the past three days.

According to reports, the TDP leader’s body will be taken to Tirupati for his last rites which will be performed on Sunday. Sivaprasad was the Lok Sabha MP from Chittoor constituency in 2009 and had held his Lok sabha seat for two consecutive terms.

On Friday, TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had made a courtesy call at Apollo and met the family members of Prasad. He had checked the health details of Prasad from doctors and family members. AP CM YS Jagan, Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh among others have expressed condolence over his death.

Born in July 1951 in Putipalli of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, Prasad has acted in a number of films, though he was a doctor. He was well-known for his negative role in Krishna Vamsi’s ‘Danger’ which was released in 2006. Prasad had received a Nandi award for the film.

Prasad had also represented Satyavedu constituency in united Andhra Pradesh and was State Minister for Information and Culture.