New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who has recently written his autobiography, said in an exclusive interview to Zee News that through the book, he is trying to reach out to people in society. Talking about his life as a judge, he said people can look at judges differently but should judge them. "Don't look at the judge as a public servant or a politician," he said.

Speaking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Choudhury, Gogoi said he was not a poster boy but became a punching bag because he comes from Northeast. "I was targeted because I come from the Northeast," he added.

In his autobiography, Gogoi has mentioned many anecdotes related to his personal life. Talking about his journey from 'My Lord' to 'Mr Gogoi', he said that he has lived a simple life during the tenure of My Lord of 18-19 years and now he does not have any problem if My Lord is removed.

“I like it because I can walk freely among people, talk to them. This is a stage of life. There is another phase of life which is different. It is as important, as good,” he said.

“Those who sit in the judge’s chair have discipline. They don’t speak. You criticize a judge as much as you can, criticize their decisions, no matter how much mud you throw at his judgment, he does not speak. He doesn’t answer. A politician answers in a public forum. But the judge remains silent. This means that they are following judicial discipline,” he said in the interview.

Check Live Updates of the Interview:

8: 015 PM: When I look back at Ayodhya judgement, I get surprised. My predecessor Deepak Mishra had handed over the case to me. We the five-member team gave the judgement just before my retirement.

8: 06 PM: Let my book remain incomplete but the institution should not be harmed.

8: 05PM: On what made him to write autobiography, he said the book is for them who want to know the correct facts about various judgements.

8: 04 PM: Criticism of judges is good but the way it is happening today is not good. Criticise the judgement but not the judge, he adds.

8: 02 PM: Don’t judge a judge as a public servant, he says to Zee News. Don’t take it as a sign of weakness.

8: 00PM: I don’t feel liberated as of now, says Ranjan Gogoi.

Ranjan Gogoi had held the post of CJI from October 3 2018 to November 17, 2019 and had led several historic decisions during his tenure including Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the ‘Entry of women to Sabarimala Temple’ etc.