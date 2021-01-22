New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has been accorded the top category ‘Z+’ VIP security cover by the Centre, official sources said on Friday. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Reduces Security Cover of Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, Other BJP Leaders | Here's Who Gets What Now

Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country, they said. Also Read - 'Statement Was Twisted’: After Admitting Role in Pulwama Attack, Pak Minister Seeks Good Relation With India

A Rajya Sabha member now, Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Lob Grenade at Security Forces Deployed in Tral, Jawan Injured

He retired in November, 2019 and was later nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government.

The CRPF has a VIP security unit and Gogoi is its 63rd protectee, sources said.

They said an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former CJI during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team.

(With inputs from PTI)