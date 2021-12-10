New Delhi: “Corruption is as old as society,” former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said during an exclusive conversation with Zee News. Answering some questions he has never been asked before, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi talked about several topics ranging from corruption to the sexual harassment allegations against him.Also Read - Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Decisions May Have Triggered Conspiracy Against Him, Says Supreme Court

“Is there corruption in the Supreme Court as well?” Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor in Chief, Zee News asked Ranjan Gogoi in the exclusive interview. To this, Ranjan Gogoi replied saying, “Corruption is as old as society. Corruption has become a way of life – an acceptable way of life.”

“Judges don’t drop from heaven,” the former CJI added.

Ranjan Gogoi also said that he was targeted as he belongs from the Northeast. He mentioned that he did not feel so back then but now he does.

Meanwhile, Ranjan Gogoi also answered how he feels about the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.

The interview comes a day after the launch of the book ‘Justice for the Judge: An Autobiography’ written by Ranjan Gogoi. In his book, the former CJI wrotes about the sexual harassment allegations and said when they came to light, the bench convened a special sitting, but, despite his presence on the bench, he refused to sign the order.

The former CJI was criticized for being part of a special bench set up to hear a suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Matter of Great Public Importance Touching upon the Independence of the Judiciary’ on a Saturday on April 20, 2019.

In 2019, a former Supreme Court staffer had accused him of sexually harassing her, and pursuant to her allegations, the Supreme Court took a suo motu cognisance and a three-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was constituted.

He was later given a clean chit by an in-house committee of three judges headed by Justice S A Bobde. Other members of the committee were two women judges — Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

Ranjan Gogoi, who is credited for bringing the curtains down on November 9, 2019, on the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, wrote about what he did after delivering the unanimous verdict.

The book also deals with the dramatic and unprecedented January 12, 2018 press conference against the functioning of the then CJI Dipak Misra. The presser was organised at the residence of Justice Chelameswar and was addressed by justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, M B Lokur, and Kurian Joseph.

He wrote in the book that though he believed it was the right thing to do, he did not “expect” a press conference but only a meeting with a few journalists.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, hailing from Dibrugarh in Assam, became the CJI on October 3, 2018, and demitted office on November 17 next year.

