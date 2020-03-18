New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16, will take oath as Rajya Sabha member at 11 AM on Thursday. Also Read - 'Will Speak in Detail After Taking Oath', Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Accepting Rajya Sabha Nomination

Gogoi, who is facing criticism from former judges for accepting the nomination from the President, has headed the Supreme Court benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case. Besides, he has also led the benches that ruled on Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi likely to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP at 11am tomorrow. President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/hlNUkz1r0Q — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

The development comes after the Union Home Ministry on Monday night issued a notification saying Justice Gogoi has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” a notification issued by the home ministry said.

After accepting the nomination, Gogoi on Tuesday said that he will speak in detail to the media why he accepted the nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

“I’ll go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail to the media that why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha,” Gogoi said.

Notably, Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.