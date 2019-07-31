New Delhi: Former Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of working president JP Nadda. Sanjay Singh’s wife Amita Singh, former chairperson of All India Professional Congress in UP, also joined the BJP.

“Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I’m with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha,” said Singh during a press conference yesterday.

Singh, in the recent Lok Sabha elections, contested against BJP’s Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur and lost eventually.

He belongs to the royal family of Amethi and wields considerable influence in the region. While Congress is reeling with a leadership crisis after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from party president post, this resignation has given another jolt to the Congress’ effort to gain the lost ground in Amethi.

Singh resigned from the membership of Rajya Sabha yesterday and didn’t participate in the voting on Triple Talaq Bill.