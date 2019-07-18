Gandhinagar: Former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Gujarat BJP President, Jitu Vaghani.

Besides Alpesh Thakor, another former Congress MLA Dhavalsinh Zala also joined the saffron party.

Ahmedabad: Alpesh Thakor & Dhaval Singh Zala join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Gujarat BJP President, Jitu Vaghani. pic.twitter.com/qgcHc6RvwT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

Both of them had apparently cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat held on July 5 and then resigned as Congress MLAs.

Alpesh Thakor (43) had emerged as a prominent OBC leader after the Patel quota agitation of Gujarat in 2015. He had formed the Thakor Sena, an outfit of his OBC Thakor caste.

Before the December 2017 state elections, he had joined the Congress and later got elected from the Radhanpur assembly constituency in Patan district.

However, he soon fell out with the Congress leadership and had resigned from all organisational posts before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but stayed in the opposition party.

Alpesh Thakor and Zala had apparently voted for BJP candidates S Jaishankar (foreign minister) and Jugalji Thakor in the Rajya Sabha polls instead of Congress nominees. Both of them had quit as Congress MLAs just after voting.

(With PTI inputs)