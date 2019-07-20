New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (81) passed away in Delhi on Saturday.

The three-time Delhi Chief Minister was admitted in Fortis Escorts on Friday for cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) but was immediately put on a ventilator. According to sources, Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts Hospital under the supervision of Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

The 81-year-old veteran Congress leader had undergone heart surgery in France last year.

She had also undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was treated for some infection recently.

Dikshit was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year.