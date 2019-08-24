New Delhi: Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at 66 on Saturday noon. The senior BJP leader breathed his last in Delhi AIIMS.

Arun Jaitley was rushed to the Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of weakness and difficulty in breathing. A senior AIIMS doctor had then told the media that Jaitley was admitted to the cardiology department at 10 a.m. “for a medical check-up” and was being monitored by a team comprising an endocrinologist, a nephrologist and a cardiologist.

Last Tuesday reports read that the minister’s health condition was critical but haemodynamically stable. Notably, being hemodynamically stable is indicative of stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other top BJP leaders had paid Jaitley a visit in the hospital the same day he was admitted to inquire about his condition.

Jaitley had been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Arun Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition.

He also underwent a renal transplant on May 14 last year. Owing to his health conditions Arun Jaitley did not fight the elections this year.