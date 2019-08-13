New Delhi: The health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley is reportedly critical but haemodynamically stable, stated reports on Tuesday. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 9. He continues to remain under medical care in the hospital’s ICU, added the sources.

Notably, being hemodynamically stable is indicative of stable heart pump and good blood circulation. Since Friday, when Jaitley was admitted, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on his health condition.

Meanwhile, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu paid a visit to AIIMS on Saturday to enquire about Jaitley’s health and the office informed that the former minister is responding to treatment.

The 66-year-old was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS on Friday at 11 AM after he complained of breathing issues. Cardiologists, endocrinologists, and nephrologists at AIIMS attended to him and the doctors had then said that Jaitely is ‘haemodynamically stable’.

Jaitley was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president JP Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and others on Friday.

Jaitley has been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition.