New Delhi: Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the Election Commissioner of India following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa who is set to join as the Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), the law ministry made a late-night announcement on Friday.

Kumar will assume the office with effect from September 1.

Ashok Lavasa had submitted his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this week, requesting to be relieved end of August. Notably, ADB had already announced Lavasa's appointment on July 15 in a press statement.

Lavasa will replace outgoing vice-president Diwakar Gupta who completes his term on August 31.