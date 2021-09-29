West Bengal: Former Goa CM and MLA Luizinho Faleiro along with ten others have joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata today. Earlier, Faleiro had resigned from the post of MLA on Monday(September 27). According to the sources, Former Goa CM was in touch with the top TMC leaders.Also Read - Election Commission Imposes Section 144 in Bengal's Bhabanipur Till Sept 30 | Details Here

He submitted his resignation on Monday to Goa speaker Rajesh Patnekar. While praising CM Mamata Banerjee, he added, "I am a Congressman of 40 years and I will continue to be a Congressman of the Congress family." He later added that Banerjee has given a tough fight to PM Modi.

MLA Luizinho Faleiro's resignation will be a big shock on the Congress party, just like Sidhu's resignation.Earlier, the Congress party won a total of 17 seats in the Goa election 2017. Meanwhile, BJP secured only 13 seats. The TMC is all set now to conquer the next Goa Assembly elections and MLA Luizinho Faleiro joining the party can give a major boost in winning the elections.

Faleiro while addressing the press conference in Panaji on Monday even praised Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s streetfighter spirit. The MLA even added that she symbolises woman empowerment and she can bring the country back on the track of development and progress.