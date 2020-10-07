New Delhi: Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland Ashwani Kumar was on Wednesday found hanging at his residence in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The incident was confirmed by Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla, as reported by news agency ANI. Also Read - Atal Tunnel: PM Modi Inaugurates Strategically Important All-weather World's Longest Highway Tunnel in Rohtang

Ashwini Kumar was the DGP of Himachal Pradesh from August 2006 to July 2008 following which he took over as the Director of CBI from August 2008 to November 2010.

He spearheaded the second half of Arushi Talwar case, that caused nationwide stir leading it to even become a Bollywood movie. The investigation was handled by two CBI teams – the first team had found the family’s helpers guilty, while the second team led by Kumar rebuffed the theory and said Arushi’s parents killed her.

A former Union Minister of Law and Justice during Congress reign, Kumar served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Punjab. He was the 17th Governor of Nagaland and briefly served as Governor of Manipur during 2013.