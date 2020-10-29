Former chief minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. The veteran politician was rushed to Sterling Hospital in Ahmedabad after he complained of chest pain and passed away following a cardiac arrest. Also Read - Vitamin D Deficiency Linked With Coronavirus: Food Items to Include in Your Daily Diet And How Sunlight Can Help You Overcome This Problem

A veteran BJP leader, Keshubhai Patel was the chief minister of Gujarat for two terms–March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001. In 2012, he quit BJP to launch a new political party named 'Gujarat Parivartan Party' to contest the polls.

