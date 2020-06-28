New Delhi: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Saturday evening tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection. Vaghela notified Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he received his test reports. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Hosted Show to Get Delayed Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak

Vaghela, who was formerly the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) General Secretary was admitted to the hospital after suffering from high fever for three to four days. He is currently unde self-isolation at his residence in Gandhinagar.

Fondly known as 'Bapu', Shankersinh Vaghela tendered his resignation from his post as well as the primary membership of the Sharad Pawar-led party last Monday. He was upset with his replacement by Jayant Patel (Boski).

Notably, Vaghela was the Gujarat CM in 1996-97 during the brief reign of Rashtriya Janata Party in the state.