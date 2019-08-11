Gurugram: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala’s wife Sneh Lata Chautala today took her last breath at Medanta Medicity hospital.

Om Prakash Chautala, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment in a recruitment scam under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3,000 unqualified teachers and is currently serving his prison time in Tihar jail along with his son Ajay Singh Chautala.

Chautala’s wife was not keeping well for a long time and Chautala had requested for three-month parole.