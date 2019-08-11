Gurugram: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala’s wife Sneh Lata Chautala was revived after being pronounced dead at Medanta Medicity hospital earlier on Sunday. Reports claimed that she is admitted in the ICU as her condition is still critical.

Speaking to a portal, Abhay Singh Chautala, son of Sneh Lata and OP Chautala said,”I was addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri when I was informed about my mother’s demise.”

“I immediately cancelled the rally, postponed all future rallies and programmes till further announcement and rushed towards Gurugram. Just now, I received good news that the doctors have been able to revive her,” he added.

Last week, Sneh Lata was taken to hospital but was discharged soon.

Who is Om Prakash Chautala?

Om Prakash Chautala, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment in a recruitment scam under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3,000 unqualified teachers and is currently serving his prison time in Tihar jail along with his son Ajay Singh Chautala.

Chautala’s wife was not keeping well for a long time and Chautala had requested for three-month parole.