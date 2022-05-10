Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday passed Class 10th and 12th at the age of 87. Haryana Education Board officials handed over the mark sheets to him in Chandigarh today. To recall, Chautala had scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in his Class 10 examination last year.Also Read - Judge rejects Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Challenging His Permanent Ban from Twitter

In 2021, Om Prakash Chautala had appeared for Class 12 examinations under the Haryana Open Board. However, his result was withheld on August 5 because he had not yet passed a Class 10 English exam. In order to get his Class 12 result released, he sat for the Class 10 exam.

On reaching the examination centre, former CM OP Chautala told the media, "I am a student – no comments." He did not answer any political questions. After saying this, the 86-year-old went to write his paper.