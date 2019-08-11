Gurugram: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala’s wife Sneh Lata Chautala breathed her last at 8:25 PM Sunday at Medanta Medicity hospital. She was 81.

After being pronounced dead earlier in the day, she was revived at the hospital hours later. But her condition continued to be critical as she was still in the ICU.

Speaking to a portal, Abhay Singh Chautala, son of Sneh Lata and OP Chautala, had earlier in the day said, “I was addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri when I was informed about my mother’s demise.” He had added, “I immediately cancelled the rally, postponed all future rallies and programmes till further announcement and rushed towards Gurugram. Just now, I received the good news that the doctors have been able to revive her.”

Last week, Sneh Lata was taken to hospital but was discharged soon.

Who is Om Prakash Chautala?

Om Prakash Chautala, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment in a recruitment scam under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3,000 unqualified teachers and is currently serving his prison time in Tihar jail along with his son Ajay Singh Chautala.

Chautala’s wife was not keeping well for a long time and Chautala had requested for three-month parole.