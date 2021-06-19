Lucknow: Ahead of the UP assembly election slated to be held next year, Uttar Pradesh BJP has appointed MLC AK Sharma as vice president of the party’s state unit. Sharma had joined BJP in January and is touted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trusted aide. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown News Today: Govt Lifts Lockdown From Tomorrow 20 June as 2nd Wave Shows Signs of Subsiding

The announcement of the new appointment was made by the BJP state unit’s president Swatantra Dev Singh. In an official statement, Singh also announced the appointments of Archana Mishra from Lucknow and Amit Valmiki from Bulandshahr as secretaries of the state unit.

With Uttar Pradesh slated to go to the polls next year, BJP has decided to strengthen the party’s organisation in the state.

The 1988 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre had worked in the Gujarat Government and as Secretary to PM Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He also served as an additional secretary in the Prime Minister Office (PMO). Sharma did his schooling from the Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and post-graduation from Allahabad University.

Elections to 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2022. In 2017, the BJP had registered a landslide victory in polls winning over 300 seats. The assembly polls will be the biggest litmus test of the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest among all states.