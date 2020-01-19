New Delhi: Former senior IAS officer from Kerala, Kannan Gopinathan, who had resigned last year from the coveted service, over ‘denial of freedom of expression in J&K’, has been detained by Prayagraj police soon after he arrived at the airport in the city today.

Gopinathan informed about his detention on micro-blogging site Twitter. “As soon as I came out of the flight and was going towards exit, around ten policemen approached me, asked my identity and when I told them my name, they escorted me to some VIP lounge and thereafter to some security room”, the former IAS officer said.

“The police asked me about my further plan, after leaving Allahabad and when I told them that I have to catch a flight for Bokaro from Delhi on Saturday night, they sent me back from the return flight to Delhi,” he further wrote.

Notably, Gopinathan had arrived in Prayagraj from Delhi yesterday to address a two-hour symposium organised by the All India People’s Forum on the issue of ‘Nagrikta Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao, Loktantra Bachao’ (save citizenship, save constitution and save democracy).

Earlier this month, Gopinathan was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police, while he was on his way to AMU to attend an anti-Citizenship law protest.

The former bureaucrat was invited by AMU to address a gathering as a panellist along with Kavitha Krishnan and others like Fahad Ahmed, former General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Talking to local Malayalam media from Agra, the former IAS officer had claimed that the police had also tried to confiscate his mobile phone.