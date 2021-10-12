New Delhi: Former information & broadcasting and higher education secretary Amit Khare has been appointed as adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khare has been appointed on a contractual basis for two years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prim Minister’s Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of reemployed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years of until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an order said.

He joins the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-cabinet secretary PK Sinha and ex-secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisors this year.