New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who has been under detention since August 5 last year, will not be released for at least the next three months as her detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by the said period on Friday. Also Read - 'Pyschologically Draining': 5 Days Before First Anniversary of Article 370 Abrogation, J&K Leader Sajad Lone Released

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act extended by three months

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/FEkoTdRKEA — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Confirming the same, her People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which she heads, simply tweeted ‘This’, with a copy of the order extending her detention attached to its tweet.

Mehbooba Mufti had spent the first eight months of her detention at two government facilities designated as sub-jails. However, she was shifted to her home on April 7 in partial relief.

Notably, the former Chief Minister was among a host of political leaders arrested on August 5 last year after the Narendra Modi government, earlier that day, announced the abrogation of Article 370. Further, the unified state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into two separate union territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The arrests were carried out to ensure that the law and order situation in the Valley didn’t spiral out of control. Among those arrested were two other former Chief Ministers: National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar.

However, both have since been released from detention; while Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13, Omar Abdullah was released on March 25.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ended the detention of another top leader, J&K People’s Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone.