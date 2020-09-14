New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid has been sent to 10 days police remand by Delhi’s Karkardooma Court on Monday. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, in connection with northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February this year. Also Read - 'Is Being a Muslim Crime in India': Twitter Stands in Support of Umar Khalid, Question Why 'Goli Maaro Gang' is Roaming Free?

Khalid, who was summoned on Saturday and Sunday was arrested after being questioned for nearly 11 hours last evening before being produced in court today. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Arrested Under UAPA, to be Produced Before Court Today

Earlier today, a section of academicians, politicians and social activists expressed solidarity with the JNU alumnus and rights activist, calling his arrest a “witch-hunt”. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav And Jayati Ghosh Not Arraigned as Accused in Chargesheet, Clarifies Police

Soon after his arrest, #StandWIthUmarKhalid started trending on Twitter.

Using the hashtag, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “PM says he welcomes criticism but forgets to mention the cost of criticism to be paid by those who speak out.”

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was recently held in a contempt case, said Khalid’s arrest exposes the “malafide nature of its investigation into Delhi riots”.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been one of the most stringent critics of the BJP-led government, said that action should be taken if there is evidence of wrongdoing. Banerjee said those involved in “movements (against NPR, NRC) have been targeted (by the ruling party)”.