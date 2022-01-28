New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter reportedly hanged herself on Friday. 30-year-old Soundarya was found dead at her flat in Bengaluru, according to a report by India Today.Also Read - From Telemedicine To Bridging Urban-Rural Gap: Here Is What Healthcare Sector Wants From Budget 2022

Her body was taken to the government-run Bowring Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has rushed to the hospital. Also Read - Parental Vaccination Against COVID-19 Protects Children As Well: Study

Soundarya, a doctor, was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma. Sources said she has a four-month-old baby and had shown “signs of post-pregnancy depression”, according to the report. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Left Our 'Depressed' Mother To Die in 1989, Alleges His US-Based Sister Suman. WATCH VIDEO

(More details are awaited.)