New Delhi: After undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Bengaluru, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday got discharged from hospital after recovery. He has been discharged after reports of the second test came negative.

The statement from his office said that Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on August 3 for urinary infection and subsequently he was tested positive for the coronavirus. However, he will take rest at home for one week as per the advice of the doctors.

Leader of opposition & former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is being discharged in accordance with guidelines.His vital parameters were stable & at discharge,he was comfortable & asymptomatic. He has been advised follow-up& home quarantine as per guidelines:Chairman,Manipal Hospitals pic.twitter.com/rNnwFoIo5P — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

After getting discharged from the hospital, the leader of opposition has thanked doctors and medical staff for taking care of him for the last ten days. He has also thanked people of the state who wished his speedy recovery.

Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah had also tested positive on August 7.

On the other hand, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was also undergoing treatment for COVID infection at the same Manipal Hospital, was on Monday got discharged from the hospital after recovery. He is under self-quarantine at home now.