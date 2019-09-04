Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah slapped his aide outside the Mysuru airport for some unknown reason.

Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru to lead a protest against the arrest of party colleague DK Shivakumar by the in a money laundering case.

This is not the first that the Congress leader has shown his violent behaviour in public.

In January this year, Siddaramaiah had abused and pushed a woman party leader in Mysuru after he lost his cool during a public event.

Former CM was listening to public grievances when the woman approached him with some complaint about revenue officials.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka’s former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

In 2016, he stoked a controversy when he slapped a bureaucrat at the Valmiki Bhawan in Bellari.

However, he had rubbished the claims and said that didn’t slap the official claiming the electronic media were carrying out ‘false’ propaganda against him.

The video showed Siddaramaiah surrounded by his security personnel and supporters accepting greetings from the people and when he suddenly lost his cool and raised his hand against a person saying “make way” angrily, as the crowd jostled to shake hands with him.

However, Ballari Corporation Commissioner PG Ramesh, identified as the victim of Siddaramaiah’s aggressive behaviour, maintained that it was not him.