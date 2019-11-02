Kolkata: Former minister of Karnataka and noted social leader, Vaijanath Patil passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. The 82-year-old Patil was admitted to Fortis Hospital for prolonged illness.

As the president of Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samithi, Patil led mass movements for getting Special Status under 370(J) to the region amending the Constitution which was a long pending demand of the people.

Patil had also served as the horticultural minister in the then CM Ramakrishna Hegde’s cabinet in 1984 and later took over the portfolio of the Urban Development Department in the HD Deve Gowda cabinet in 1994.

Patil is survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons including former chairperson of MSIL Dr Vikram Patil and Zilla Panchayat member Gautam Patil. His last rites will be held at Chincholi in Kalaburagi district on Sunday,