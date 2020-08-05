New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, 91, passed away on Wednesday in Pune. In July, the senior Congress leader tested positive for COVID-19 and was moved from Latur to a private hospital in Pune. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For Wednesday, Heavy Rainfall Till Thursday in Pune, Nashik
Patil served as the CM for a brief stint in 1985-86.