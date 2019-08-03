Chennai: The former vice president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, who secretly fled the Maldives on a boat to India, was on Saturday sent back to the island nation by the Coast Guard.

Fearing for his life in the Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb wanted to seek political asylum in India.

Notably, Adeeb, was convicted by a Maldivian court in a plot to assassinate former President Abdulla Yameen, but the country’s Supreme Court had quashed the sentence and ordered a fresh trial. He was living under house arrest in the island nation.

“The Coast Guard has taken his custody. We don’t know their plan. The government may have asked Maldives to send a vessel to take him,” NDTV quoted a police officer in Tuticorin as saying.

Adeeb was detained after his tugboat was intercepted by the Coast Guard near the coast of Thoothukudi on Thursday while he was reportedly trying to enter India illegally as a crew member of a tug boat. Following which, he was questioned by the Central government officials and was not allowed to disembark.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Thursday said that Adeeb had “not been permitted entry into the country” since he did not possess valid documents.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents. “Since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid documents, he has not been permitted entry into India.”

He reportedly attempted to pass off as a crew member of the Virgo9 tug boat.

The authorities stopped the tug boat acting on a tip-off it had gone to the Maldives with nine people and was returning with 10 passengers. The boat was on its way to the Tuticorin port.

On interrogation, it was found that the additional person was Maldives’ former Vice President.

(With IANS inputs)