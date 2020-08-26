New Delhi: Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday met West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and expressed his desire to return to active politics and work for the saffron party again. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Dates: No Flights Allowed on These Days in September; Air Travel to Resume From Hotspots

"Today I met Dilip Ghosh. I told him that I want to work for the party. I had already joined the party through the party's missed call campaign," he said.

Roy, who has previously served as the Bengal BJP chief, had also met BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya earlier this week and told him that he wanted to rejoin the party to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the assembly polls due next year.

Roy had further clarified in a series of tweets that he did not wish to rejoin the party fold for money or recognition.

Roy was appointed the governor of Tripura in May 2015 and took over as the governor of Meghalaya in August 2018. His tenure got over in May this year. He was the West Bengal BJP president from 2002 to 2006 and a member of the party’s national executive between 2002 and 2015.

His role in Meghalaya was succeeded by former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik.