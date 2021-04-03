Jaunpur: Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections are going to be even more interesting with Miss India 2015 finalist and model Diksha Singh all set to take the political plunge by contesting from Jaunpur. Diksha Singh, a native of Chittori village in the Baksha area of the district, told reporters at a hotel on Friday said that she studied till Class III at the village after which she moved to Mumbai and then to Goa with her father. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Polls a Litmus Test For Parties Ahead of 2022 Assembly Elections | Explained

Diksha Singh has procured a form to contest the elections for a zila panchayat member from Ward No.26 (Baksha). "I have been participating in competitions and political debates since college days and have been coming to the village from time to time. On coming here, I saw that even today, Jaunpur district is far away from development. So, I have come for the Panchayat elections, thinking of some change," she said.

Diksha Singh was a BA second-year student when she participated in the Femina Miss India 2015. Her father Jitendra Singh has businesses in Goa and Rajasthan. In February 2021, Diksha's album 'Rabba Mehar Kare' was released.

Diksha Singh said she has also written a film, Ishq Tera. She has worked in ads of many big products and a web series featuring her is also coming up soon.

(With inputs from PTI)