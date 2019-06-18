New Delhi: Former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly molested by a group men while travelling back from a hotel after work late at night in Kolkata on Monday.

Seven accused have been arrested after an FIR was filed against them on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Rahit, Fardin Khan, Sabir Ali, Gani, Imran Ali, Wasim, and Atif Khan.

Sengupta has narrated her ordeal in an elaborate Facebook post. In her post, the former Miss India stated that she was travelling back from JW Mariott Kolkata when a few bike-borne men stopped the cab forcefully at Exide crossing near Park Circus area of Kolkata and dragged the UBER driver out of the car and started beating him.

Seeing his condition, Ushoshi and her colleague stepped out of the cab and screamed for help. She approached a police officer standing nearby and begged him for help. The model also recorded video footage of the assailants abusing the cab driver.

Sengupta wrote that she left the spot with her colleague in the cab as the situation simmered down but eventually realised that she was being chased by the men without helmets on three bikes who stopped the cab, dragged her out of the car and harassed her.

The goons tried to break her phone to delete the video, threw stones at the car, and smashed the car windshield. The model has also alleged that she and her colleague were molested.

The Miss India winner also wrote in her post that despite several efforts, the police were unwilling to help them out. The story went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday forcing the Kolkata police to lodge an investigation into the matter.

The Miss India pageant wrote in her post, “Last night absolutely shook me. This is not the Kolkata I came back to, not the Kolkata I left flourishing career outside to come back and live. I represented Kolkata and won the title of Miss India I represent this city, I represent this county I stand up for every girl every citizen who is scared to live in this situation. Despite making the FIR I never saw any steps being taken against the boys. And not only the locals the police also could identify the boys in the video.”

Ushoshi Sengupta won the Miss India pageant in 2010 and went on to represent the country at Miss Universe 2010. She is also a TEDx speaker and the founder of a weekend festival called Play Fest.