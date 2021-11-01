Former Miss Kerala, Runner-Up killed In Car Accident in Kochi

Kochi: Two former beauty pageant winners – former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer 25, and first runner-up Miss Kerala 2019, Anjana Shajan 26, died in a horrific road accident in Kochi’s Vyttilla in the wee hours of Monday. The accident occurred at around 1.30 am on the National Highway stretch in between Vytilla and Palarivattom near Holiday Inn Hotel, according to a report by newindianexpress.com.Also Read - Kochi: Two Kids, Woman Killed as Daycare Van Falls Into Pond; Six Children Rescued

According to media reports, the driver may have lost control trying to dodge a scooter in its way and rammed into a tree. The riders were hit and suffered minor injuries.

As per preliminary information, other than Ansi and Anjana, Thrissur natives Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Asif were also in the car. Both are admitted to Ernakulam Medical Centre hospital with critical injuries. Both Ansi and Anjana were declared brought dead to the hospital.

Ansi Kabeer, who was from Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram district, had won the Miss Kerala pageant in 2019 and was crowned Miss South India in 2021. Anjana Shajan, who was Thrissur, was also pursuing a career in modelling.

Ansi was the youngest among the 14 contestants from the five South Indian states in the beauty pageant organised by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd in August. She started her modelling career in 2018 and started getting noticed after winning the Miss Kerala title.