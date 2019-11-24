New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Joshi died of prolonged illness on Sunday. The 90-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhopal.

As per a media report said, Joshi was unwell for a couple of years and was admitted to Bansal Hospital last month after he complained of discomfort. He was reportedly suffering from diabetes-related complications. Besides, he was diagnosed with pulmonary complications earlier this year.

Expressing grief over Joshi’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Joshi had contributed towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. “Kailash Joshi was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh’s growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of BJP veteran. He called him a leader who always strived for the public interest. “Received the sad news of the death of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi. He was a leader associated with the ground and who always strived for the public interest. He played an important role in organizational expansion in MP. I express my condolences to his family,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Born on July 14, 1929, Joshi was called as the ‘saint of politics’. He was the ninth Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He was MLA for eight terms and also served as member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The BJP veteran is survived by three sons and three daughters. His last rites will be performed tomorrow at his ancestral town Hatpipalya in Dewas district.